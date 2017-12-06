Local leaders issue statements on Trump's visit

President Trump will be in Jackson for the state's bicentennial and the opening of the Civil Rights Museum.

There have been many reactions to the President's upcoming visit.

The Mississippi Democratic Party has issued a statement on President Trump's upcoming visit to the opening of the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson.

Governor Phil Bryant invited the President to attend ceremonies for the opening of our state History and Civil Rights Museums. This invitation distracts attention from what should be a special day for dedicated people like Governor William Winter, Congressman John Lewis, Myrlie Evers-Williams, and the amazing struggles and achievements that bring these museums the attention they deserve.

For many of us, the statements and behavior of the President stand in such stark contrast from what we want this event to represent. We can do better!

When scores of people who expected to celebrate this occasion are now making plans for protest, it's abundantly clear this invitation tamped down the excited expectations of many. We can and must do better to not allow the progress showcased in these landmarks to be trampled on by anyone seeking cheap political points.

Mississippi Black Legislative Caucus Chair Sonya Williams Barnes issued a statement on the President's attendance saying:

I will not be attending the grand opening of our Civil Rights Museum. I will await a time to visit the museum with my family without the president disrespecting the men and women who sacrificed their lives for the freedoms I am privileged to have today. I cannot express my gratitude enough to those heroes and sheroes who are being honored in our museum. However, another time to visit will be more meaningful to my family and I. The President has shown disrespect to African Americans, people of color, women, immigrants and those who identify as LGBTQIA. What Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said remains true: "The arc of history is long but bends toward justice.” The heroes and sheroes of the Civil Rights movement could only hope that they would be able to exercise their legal right to vote without fear of reprisal. The leaders being honored in the museum were murdered at the whim of a lawless mob, and could not sit freely in public buildings and public transportation. These icons were witnesses that weeping may endure for a night but joy will come in the morning. It has been a long night Mississippi. The museum is something I encourage those who have planned to attend on Saturday go witness the magnificent history Mississippi has to offer on another day.

The Mississippi GOP released a statement on the visit saying:

Governor Phil Bryant extended the invitation to the President of the United States to join Mississippians in celebration of the state’s 200 years of statehood by attending the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson. This should be an exciting, highly anticipated time to bring Mississippians together to showcase the history of the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement and its national historical significance. But the Democrats are politicizing the visit in an attempt to score desperate political points in a state that voted overwhelmingly in support of President Trump last November. Not only is their behavior downright embarrassing, but their ignorant attacks further prove just how out of touch they are with the voters in their own state. As the leader of the free world, President Trump’s participation should be welcomed with great honor and clearly reflect the importance that our commander in chief places on Mississippi and the monumental impact this museum has on our nation. This classless act of disrespect by Mississippi Democrats is a perfect example of what is wrong with politics today. Mississippi Democrats are attacking the President to score political points and raise money when we should be remembering and celebrating those whose courage and sacrifice helped change our state and nation. It is no wonder why Mississippians continue to oust Democrat legislators one by one.

Other local leaders have also reacted to his visit.

