Two brothers shot, one killed at Madison home

Two brothers were shot inside of a Madison County home on Monday.

The 21-year-old brother died after being shot multiple times. Police were called on Monday at 11:51 p.m. to Robinson Springs Road.

Two men were found with gun shot wounds at the home.

21-year-old Bryan Hollins died on scene after being shot multiple times. 34-year-old Derrick Hollins, his brother, was shot at least once and taken to a local hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say the brothers lived at the home where they were shot.

The Madison Co. Sheriff's Office is interviewing witnesses and working to identify suspects right now.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.