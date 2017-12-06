Local attorney arrested on drug charges

A local attorney was arrested on drug charges Tuesday night.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, Jeffrey Knight was arrested around midnight by Richland Police for controlled substance with intent. Officers conducted a traffic stop on I-20 for numerous traffic violations.

During the stop, they deployed a drug detection K-9 for a sniff of the car.

Once the K-9 alerted officers, they had probably cause to search the car. Officers found 8 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside the car.

Another local attorney, not representing either side in this case, says it could be a hard one for investigators to prove in court.

"They have to prove that he knew it was there," said attorney John Reeves. "It wasn't on him, so how do your prove that unless he testifies that he knew it? If nobody else was in the car, if nobody else comes forward and said he knew it, I don't see how the can convict him at all."

Knight was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Knight was taken to the Rankin County Jail and given a $100,000 bond. He bonded out Wednesday morning.

If convicted of a felony, Knight would be disbarred.

"Talking about lawyers in general, if a lawyer is convicted of a felony, you automatically lose your license," said Reeves. "What happens is when your conviction is entered, the bar files proceedings to take your license from you."

Knight was convicted of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute back in 2011 which is a felony, but District Attorney Michael Guest says that conviction was dropped from Knight's record after he completed a pre-trial aversion program.

