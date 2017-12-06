A new approach to drug addiction

The drug overdose and addiction problems are real in Mississippi. The statistics are shocking; 222 opioid-related deaths statewide. Experts estimate that number could soar to 300 by the end of December.

Six Mississippi agencies have formed a coalition to get new legislation on the table and slow the flow of drugs.

"What we are doing and have been doing is not working and if we want to change, we have to consider what changes need to be," said Mississippi Board of Pharmacy Deputy Director Steve Parker.

For now, those struggling with addiction and families impacted can stand up by seeking information on a new website.

The Stand Up, Mississippi campaign is funded through a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). As part of the campaign, DMH and its partners have launched a comprehensive resource website that includes educational information about opioids, where to find treatment centers across the state, information about drop box locations, and other resources.

The grant also provides funds for DMH to provide the lifesaving drug naloxone to law enforcement agencies.

