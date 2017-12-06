Waitr drivers delivering 1,500 restaurant orders weekly within month of launch

More and more people are staying home and waiting for the doorbell to ring with dinner from their favorite restaurant.

The Waitr app delivers the meal for $5.00 plus the cost of the meal.

The new delivery service is in the Capital City thanks to the efforts of a Jackson restaurant owner.

Wednesday, Waitr driver Dustin Keith picked up one of the hundreds of Sal and Mookie orders delivered through the app each week.

The Fondren pizzeria celebrated the successful launch of the restaurant delivery service app with Jackson city officials and a ribbon cutting.

Waitr Jackson city manager Jeff Blanco started as a driver and says it is a service that caters to the disabled, elderly, single moms and employees who just can't get away from the office.

"We're gonna actually end up stimulating the economy in so many was as far as creating jobs for drivers, creating more business for restaurants, creating more business for the waiters and waitresses in house," said Blanco.

Waitr has been in Jackson for a month and Blanco said the company averages about 1,500 orders per week.

Sal and Mookies' online orders have tripled thanks to Waitr.

Owner Jeff Good was instrumental in getting the service in Jackson. Good is also a member of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

The restaurateur learned about Waitr's service in Biloxi and convinced owners to begin operations in Jackson.

Good considered a delivery service, but found that insurance alone each year would cost him an additional $6,000.

"This would be a chance for a Jackson restaurant to be able to chase the folks that used to live in Jackson and may live in the suburbs now to chase them to their door step and say 'don't forget about me. I'm still here'," said Good."I can get a delicious Times Square pizza delivered to Dogwood Place, so that is a huge plus for me and it doesn't take any resource out of my pocket other than the percentage of the sale."

There are about 50 restaurants participating. At the start 100 drivers began delivering meals.

Those restaurants include:

Pizza Shack

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

Piccadilly

Sal & Mookies

Rooster's

Cups

Pita Pit - Coming Soon

China Wok Express

Quiznos

Surin of Thailand

Babalu Tapas and Tacos

The Pig and Pint

Dunkin Donuts

Frisco Deli

Little Willie's BBQ - Coming Soon

Donut Planet - Coming Soon

Newks

Hooters

McAlister's Deli

Lost Pizza

Thai Time

Mr. Chen's

Mugshots Grill & Bar

Firehouse Subs

Salsa's Mexican Grille - Coming Soon

Drago's Seafood Restaurant

Cici's Pizza

Newk's Eatery

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

Burgers & Blues

Mellow Mushroom

El Sombrero

Great American Cookies

Papito's Mexican Grill

TY Bowls

McB's Bar and Grill

Buffalo Wild Wings - Coming Soon

Cinco de Mayo - Coming Soon

High Biscuits - Coming Soon

T'beaux's II Crawfish & Catering

Athenos Greek & Lebanese Cafe

Steve's Downtown

Brent's Drugs

Meme's Brick Street Bakery

Waitr hopes that soon expands to 600 drivers. The company is taking applications for drivers.

