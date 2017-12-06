Senator Roger Wickers Asks VA Secretary to review physician appeals system

Mississippi Republican Senator Roger Wicker has sent a letter to VA Secretary David Shulkin urging him to review policy and laws regarding the removal of doctors who have been deemed clinically incompetent.

The letter names Dr. Mohamed Eleraky at the Jackson VA Medical Center, a neurosurgeon who was fired in August 2016 and suspended from performing surgeries or seeing patients following a botched spinal fusion surgery in 2013.

The VA has paid the doctor more than $1 million over the last three and half years although he has not performed any surgeries.

Senator Wicker, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, sent the letter in response to recent revelations regarding the firing and subsequent reinstatement in April 2017 of Dr. Eleraky at the VA Medical Center in Jackson.

