Not all protests planned for President Trump's visit to Jackson require a permit

Protestors are making plans to be on North State Street this Saturday. That's where President Donald Trump will be for the opening of the Mississippi History Museum and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

The protest groups 3 On Your Side and FOX40 found are trying to emphasize that they are only speaking out against the president, not the Civil Rights museum and everything it stands for.

Talamieka Brice founded Mississippi's chapter of a group called Pantsuit Nation and is helping organize a protest on Saturday.

"[Trump] sews division amongst people," said Brice. "He retweets white supremacists. He is the representation of the ideology that all those people have sacrificed their lives and their comfort for."

The Mississippi Chapter of the "Pantsuit Nation" is hosting a protest they're calling "Turn Your Back on Hate".

They'll be lining up by the president's motorcade, not by the museums themselves.

Some of them will turn their back toward the president as he passes, and others will kneel down on one knee.

"We wanted to make sure that our presence was felt on the way, but that we didn't take away from the event," said Brice.

The Department of Finance and Administration says normally, a protest group might have to fill out a permit form that takes a few days to go through.

But Pantsuit Nation says they've spoken with Capitol Police, Jackson Police, and the US Secret Service, and they're good to go.

"A march is like when you're actually moving. You're going from A to B. A protest is when you're standing in one place, or centralized in one place. So for that reason, we don't need a permit," explained Brice.

The Secret Service is allowing protesters to gather as long as they don't enter a specific security perimeter.

Going into the museum Saturday requires a ticket - and they're already sold out.

But there are no restrictions on who can be on the outside, public space.

There's no word yet on exactly what time the President will arrive, but services for the opening of the museum start at 11 a.m. Saturday.

