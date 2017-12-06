SOURCES: Rep. John Lewis reconsidering scheduled appearance at M - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

SOURCES: Rep. John Lewis reconsidering scheduled appearance at Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

Howard Ballou, News Anchor
John Lewis - Source: Wiki Commons
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Congressman Lewis, an iconic veteran of the civil rights movement, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for Saturday's event, but reportedly is reconsidering, because of President Donald Trump's announced visit.

Representative Lewis has been an outspoken critic of Trump, at one point, alleging that Trump is "not a legitimate president".

It appears as though both men would be on the podium in downtown Jackson Saturday.

