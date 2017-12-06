Jackson police search for duo caught on surveillance video

The Jackson police department is asking for the public's help to identify two people caught on surveillance video. The unidentified males tried to force their way inside a home in the 100 block of Old Canton Hill Drive earlier this week.

One can be seen holding what appears to be a handgun while attempting to kick open the door.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to contact police at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

