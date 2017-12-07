This Morning on WLBT: Snow flurries possible tonight!

Police believe the 19-year-old father physically harmed his son to the point where the 7-week-old just couldn’t hold on.More >>
New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.More >>
Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who fatally shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.More >>
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.More >>
The school district is investigating the matter, during which the school’s principal says students were never in any danger.More >>
Jeremy Pruitt has officially been named the 26th head coach of the football program at the University of Tennessee.More >>
Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.More >>
It was dark and slightly cold when he noticed the car seat on the ground.More >>
Michael Slager, the ex-police officer shown on video shooting Walter Scott to death in 2015, has been sentenced.More >>
The crowds will be smaller this year. There will be fewer headlines and cameras and big names. But none of that matters to the survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor and their families, who will gather — as they do every year — in the place where everything changed in an instant 76 years ago Thursday. Thousands visited the islands a year ago to mark the 75th anniversary of the attack, gathering at Pearl Harbor's Kilo Pier for a landmark ceremony filled with moments of...More >>
