FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Snow tapering off; harshly cold tonight

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been issued for many parts of south and central Mississippi through Friday afternoon.

As of 9 a.m., Jackson received 4.9 inches of snow at the Jackson airport, making it the largest snowfall since January 1982. The biggest pocket of snowfall is between the Jackson and Louisiana state line.



Most of the snow will taper off through mid-day with some clearing possible by the late afternoon hours. The snow on the ground will keep temperatures from warming up all that much; expect many areas to top out in the upper 30s to near 40°.



The heavy, wet snow has added strain to trees and power lines, causing some power outages - this may continue, sporadically today and tonight.



Tonight, with gradually clearing skies into Friday night, the cold air will not go anywhere; likely to only deepen. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 20s. Wind chills in areas where snow runs deeper could drop into the teens. Icy travel is a possibility as temperatures quickly plummet tonight - the roads may become worse off than when it was snowing - especially along bridges and overpasses.

Also keep in mind, with the cold temperatures coming tonight - the 4 Ps: people, pets, pipes and plants - make sure all are taken care of before heading to bed tonight.



A nice recovery for the weekend - sunshine is back with highs climbing their way back into the 50s through Saturday afternoon - helping to promote melting.

For a list of school closures and delays, CLICK HERE.

