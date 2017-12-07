FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for several counties

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for several counties in south Mississippi from 9pm tonight until noon Friday. This means we could see a winter mix and up to one inch of snow. This will impact the morning comm unite on Friday. Snow flurries will be possible in the metro.

Until then, it's cold this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Temperatures close to freezing will allow snow flurries by Friday morning, especially the farther south you get. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s Friday.

Sunshine this weekend will give us highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s. The two museums opening ceremonies will be sunny and in the 40s and 50s.

What to know ahead of winter weather:

