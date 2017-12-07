Two arrested for felony child abuse in Adams Co.

A man and woman have been arrested for felony child abuse in Adams County.

On December 5, 25-yr old Derrick Deshun Dobbins was arrested for felony child abuse following a joint investigation by ACSO and the Department of Human Services. On November 18, a report was made saying that Dobbins caused serious injuries to a 4-year-old child.

The child had numerous scratches and scars.

Further investigation determined there was sufficient evidence to issue warrants for the arrest of both Dobbins and the child’s mother, 24 year old Bria Ferguson.

Ferguson turned herself into authorities on Thursday.

