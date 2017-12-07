Jackson police looking for missing man - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson police looking for missing man

Jackson police have issued a missing person alert for a man from north Jackson.

31-year-old Channing Harris was last seen Wednesday morning at North Grove Assisted Living Home in Northwest Jackson. Harris suffers from a mental illness and does not have his medication.

If you have seen this man, or know of his whereabouts please call 601-690-1234.

