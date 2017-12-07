Project Eject: A united front against the uptick in violent crime

Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.More >>
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.More >>
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.More >>
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.More >>
A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy knew something was amiss when a car with no headlights on drove by about 18 minutes past midnight. But what ultimately was found in that vehicle turned out to be more than one likely would have imagined.More >>
A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy knew something was amiss when a car with no headlights on drove by about 18 minutes past midnight. But what ultimately was found in that vehicle turned out to be more than one likely would have imagined.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>
A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison.More >>
A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison.More >>
An X-ray by the Shar-Pei’s vet revealed a clump of pacifiers stuck in her stomach.More >>
An X-ray by the Shar-Pei’s vet revealed a clump of pacifiers stuck in her stomach.More >>
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across our area this morning until midnight tonight.More >>
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across our area this morning until midnight tonight.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is working to rescue people after a tugboat sank on the Mississippi River.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is working to rescue people after a tugboat sank on the Mississippi River.More >>