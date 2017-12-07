Project Eject: A united front against the uptick in violent crime

A contingent of federal, state and local prosecutors, law enforcement agencies and community leaders announced a striking new initiative to combat violent crime.

Project Eject takes aim at cutting the uptick in violence terrorizing neighborhoods. From the homeless man chased and shot to death, a young woman killed at a Jackson stoplight, a headless corpse near downtown Jackson to a Jackson child kidnapped and murdered.

A stern warning was issued Thursday and the Fed's are on board to help investigate and prosecute according to Mike Hurst, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi.

"They will be locked up immediately. We will seek detention so they are not released. We will not cut a deal that lets them out in a few months. They will serve prison time without parole in the federal system."

Project Eject has begun. Hurst announced the indictments in the last few weeks of approximately 18 defendant for numerous crimes around Jackson.

The FBI has all law enforcement agencies backs when it comes to supporting Project Eject.

"We will leverage the full resources of the FBI to provide a long term solution to dramatically reduce violent crime in Jackson and the state of Mississippi," said FBI Director Christopher Freeze. "The intent is to reduce the rising tide of violent crime in the Capital City and Mississippi."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.