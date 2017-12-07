Man arrested in years of sex crimes involving 14-year-old girl - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man arrested in years of sex crimes involving 14-year-old girl

The Jackson Police Department made an arrest in a sex crimes case involving a minor on Thursday.

36-year-old Greg Irvin has been charged with sexual battery involving a 14-year-old girl. The investigation revealed that these acts happened and continued over the course of 3 years. 

He is still in custody and is awaiting his initial appearance in court.

