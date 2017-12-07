Salvation Army has an urgent need for toys for Christmas

The Salvation Army needs your help making a joyful Christmas for children in need.

Due to the last minute shortage of Angel Tree adoptions this year, they are making an urgent plea to the community for help.

Angels will be available for adoption at the Walmart in Pearl on Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. You can come and adopt an angel, purchase and donate toys, or drop off a monetary donation.

