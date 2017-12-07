List of school closures and delays due to winter weather

Source: Raycom Image Bank JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been issued for many parts of south and central Mississippi through Friday afternoon.
Here is a list of school closures and delays:
- Lawrence County School District - delayed until 9:30 a.m.
- New Hope Christian School- CLOSED
- Awakened Academy Early Learning Center- CLOSED
- Canton Public Schools- CLOSED
- Canton Academy- CLOSED
- Montessori Children's House School - CLOSED
- Park Place Christian Academy- CLOSED
- Hillcrest Christian- CLOSED
- First Presbyterian Day School in Jackson- CLOSED
- Good Shepherd Academy in Flowood- CLOSED
- St. Richards- CLOSED
- St. Andrews- CLOSED
- East Rankin Academy- CLOSED
- New Summit school in Jackson- CLOSED
- Smith County School District- CLOSED
- Jackson Public Schools- CLOSED
- Claiborne County School District- CLOSED
- Jackson Academy- delayed until 10:00 a.m.
- Stepping Stone Christian school in Florence- CLOSED
- Clinton Christian Academy- CLOSED
- Mt. Salus Christian School in Clinton- CLOSED
- Hinds County School District- CLOSED
- Pearl School District- CLOSED
- Rankin County School District- CLOSED
- Central Hinds Academy School- CLOSED
- Walthall County School District- CLOSED
- Natchez- Adams School District- CLOSED
- Choctaw Tribal schools, day care centers- delayed; opening at 10 a.m.
- Lincoln County School District- CLOSED
- The Montessori Academy of Jackson- CLOSED
- Copiah County School District- CLOSED
- Hazlehurst School District- CLOSED
- Brookhaven School District- CLOSED
- Simpson County School District- CLOSED
- Prentiss Christian School District - delayed until 10 a.m.
- McComb Schools- all other schools begin at 9:30 a.m. High School begins at 10:00 a.m.
- Jeff Davis County Schools - delayed until 10 a.m.
- Walthall County Schools- delayed until 9:30 a.m.
- Simpson County School District - delayed until 10 a.m.
- South Pike School District - CLOSED
- Smith County School District - delayed until 10 a.m.
- Tylertown School District - delayed until 9:30 a.m.
DAYCARES:
- K's Kids Learning Center in Pearl- closed
- GG's Christian Academy in Pearl- closed
- Smart Wonders daycare in Jackson- closed
- Smart Wonders aftercare in Jackson- closed
- First Presbyterian Day School in Jackson- closed
- Kids Company Harvard Christian Academy in Jackson- closed
If there are any other updates to this list of schools, please notify a SCHOOL OFFICIAL to call our newsroom at (601) 960-4426.
COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY DELAYS:
- Alcorn State University graduation delayed until 11:00 a.m.
- Jackson State University graduation delayed until 2:00 p.m., school opens at noon
- University of Southern Mississippi graduation delayed until 10:30 a.m.
BUSINESS CLOSURES:
- Fortinberry Physical Therapy in Summit- CLOSED
- Center for Education Innovation in Jackson- CLOSED
- Sanderson Farms- second shift- CLOSED
Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl will open at noon
All libraries in the Jackson Hinds Library System closed
OTHER:
- Salvation Toy drive delayed- Starting at noon
- Mississippi Highway Patrol Driver Services offices in Jackson district delayed opening until 10 a.m.
- Mississippi State Department of Health- delay until 10:00 a.m. for offices in:
- Covington Co
- Forrest Co
- Jefferson Davis Co
- Lawrence Co
- Simpson Co
- Smith Co
