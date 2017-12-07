List of school closures and delays due to winter weather

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been issued for many parts of south and central Mississippi through Friday afternoon.

Here is a list of school closures and delays:

Lawrence County School District - delayed until 9:30 a.m.

- delayed until 9:30 a.m. New Hope Christian School- CLOSED

CLOSED Awakened Academy Early Learning Center- CLOSED

CLOSED Canton Public Schools- CLOSED

CLOSED Canton Academy- CLOSED

CLOSED Montessori Children's House School - CLOSED

CLOSED Park Place Christian Academy- CLOSED

CLOSED Hillcrest Christian- CLOSED

CLOSED First Presbyterian Day School in Jackson- CLOSED

CLOSED Good Shepherd Academy in Flowood- CLOSED

CLOSED St. Richards- CLOSED

CLOSED St. Andrews- CLOSED

CLOSED East Rankin Academy- CLOSED

CLOSED New Summit school in Jackson- CLOSED

CLOSED Smith County School District- CLOSED

CLOSED Jackson Public Schools- CLOSED

CLOSED Claiborne County School District- CLOSED

CLOSED Jackson Academy- delayed until 10:00 a.m.

delayed until 10:00 a.m. Stepping Stone Christian school in Florence - CLOSED

- CLOSED Clinton Christian Academy - CLOSED

- CLOSED Mt. Salus Christian School in Clinton- CLOSED

CLOSED Hinds County School District- CLOSED

CLOSED Pearl School District - CLOSED

- CLOSED Rankin County School District - CLOSED

- CLOSED Central Hinds Academy School - CLOSED

- CLOSED Walthall County School District- CLOSED

CLOSED Natchez- Adams School District - CLOSED

- CLOSED Choctaw Tribal schools, day care centers- delayed; opening at 10 a.m.

delayed; opening at 10 a.m. Lincoln County School District - CLOSED

- CLOSED The Montessori Academy of Jackson - CLOSED

- CLOSED Copiah County School District- CLOSED

CLOSED Hazlehurst School District- CLOSED

CLOSED Brookhaven School District - CLOSED

- CLOSED Simpson County School District- CLOSED

CLOSED Prentiss Christian School District - delayed until 10 a.m.

- delayed until 10 a.m. McComb Schools- all other schools begin at 9:30 a.m. High School begins at 10:00 a.m.

all other schools begin at 9:30 a.m. High School begins at 10:00 a.m. Jeff Davis County Schools - delayed until 10 a.m.

delayed until 10 a.m. Walthall County Schools- delayed until 9:30 a.m.

delayed until 9:30 a.m. Simpson County School District - delayed until 10 a.m.

- delayed until 10 a.m. South Pike School District - CLOSED

CLOSED Smith County School District - delayed until 10 a.m.

delayed until 10 a.m. Tylertown School District - delayed until 9:30 a.m.

DAYCARES:

K's Kids Learning Center in Pearl- closed

closed GG's Christian Academy in Pearl- closed

closed Smart Wonders daycare in Jackson- closed

closed Smart Wonders aftercare in Jackson- closed

closed First Presbyterian Day School in Jackson- closed

closed Kids Company Harvard Christian Academy in Jackson- closed

If there are any other updates to this list of schools, please notify a SCHOOL OFFICIAL to call our newsroom at (601) 960-4426.

COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY DELAYS:

Alcorn State University graduation delayed until 11:00 a.m.

Jackson State University graduation delayed until 2:00 p.m., school opens at noon

University of Southern Mississippi graduation delayed until 10:30 a.m.

BUSINESS CLOSURES:

Fortinberry Physical Therapy in Summit- CLOSED

CLOSED Center for Education Innovation in Jackson- CLOSED

CLOSED Sanderson Farms- second shift- CLOSED

Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl will open at noon

All libraries in the Jackson Hinds Library System closed

OTHER:

Salvation Toy drive delayed- Starting at noon

Mississippi Highway Patrol Driver Services offices in Jackson district delayed opening until 10 a.m.

Mississippi State Department of Health- delay until 10:00 a.m. for offices in: Covington Co Forrest Co Jefferson Davis Co Lawrence Co Simpson Co Smith Co

delay until 10:00 a.m. for offices in:

