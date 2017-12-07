Family sues City of Jackson and police officers over wrongful arrest caught on camera

A Jackson family is suing nine police officers, along with the city and Police Chief Lee Vance over what they say was a wrongful arrest caught on camera.

The incident happened at the home of Melodee Thompson back in March when she and her sons, Cordarius and Kenneth, were involved in a traffic stop on Lyndon B. Johnson Drive. They were allegedly pepper-sprayed by an officer, which caused Melodee to have a seizure due to her epilepsy.

The confrontation with police was recorded and then posted on Facebook.

RELATED: JPD confrontation after traffic stop circulating on social media

Thompson and her two sons filed the $500,000 federal lawsuit Thursday, accusing the Jackson Police Department of negligence, excessive force and denial of medical treatment.

According to court papers the family was hit, tackled and pepper sprayed by officers before they were charged with resisting arrest. Those charges were later dropped.

The city and officers have not responded to the suit yet, but have previously denied the family's claims.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.