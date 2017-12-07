MDOT crews preparing for potential winter weather conditions

The Mississippi Department of Transportation are prepping equipment for icy roads.

Crews are installing salt spreaders onto trucks, fueling all vehicles and stocking salt, sand and asphalt slag piles.

MDOT says crews are in areas that could potentially be affected by winter weather and will be monitoring local forecasts and conditions throughout the afternoon and evening.

To assist drivers in preparing for potential winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips.

Remember, ice will form on bridges and overpasses quicker than the road.

Slow down – should winter weather conditions become present, “black ice” can form.

Allow more space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.

Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

Stay alert.

For more information and tips on how to prepare for winter weather conditions, visit GoMDOT.com/winter.

Should winter weather conditions affect Mississippi’s highways and bridges, visit MDOTtraffic.com for the most current traffic and travel information, and follow @MississippiDOT on Twitter.

