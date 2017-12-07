2 Bulldogs, 1 Rebel, MRA alum Saahdiq Charles on SEC All-Freshman Team

Press Release from the Southeastern Conference
Missouri placed a league-leading five selections on the 2017 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Football Team, it was announced Thursday. The team was voted on by the league’s head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.
Including Missouri with five selections, four SEC institutions placed three or more members on the All-Freshman Team. Georgia and LSU were represented with four selections, while Florida had three.
Missouri’s Larry Rountree III earned two selections to the All-Freshman Team. He garnered recognition as both an all-purpose athlete and a return specialist.
Georgia’s Jake Fromm, an SEC All-Freshman Team honoree at quarterback, was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.
2017 SEC All-Freshman Team
FRESHMAN ALL-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL
Saahdiq Charles, LSU
Trey Smith, Tennessee
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Solomon Kindley, Georgia
C
Trystan Castillo, Missouri
WR
D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
Jhamon Ausbon, Texas A&M
QB
Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB
D’Andre Swift, Georgia
Malik Davis, Florida
AP
Larry Rountree III, Missouri
DEFENSE
DL
Nick Coe, Auburn
K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU
Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
Tre Williams, Missouri
LB
Dylan Moses, Alabama
Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
Anthony Hines III, Texas A&M
DB
Greedy Williams, LSU
CJ Henderson, Florida
Marco Wilson, Florida
Jamyest Williams, South Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Jace Christmann, Mississippi State
P
Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
RS
Henry Ruggs III, Alabama*
Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*
Larry Rountree III, Missouri*
De'Vion Warren, Arkansas*
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.