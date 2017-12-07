2 Bulldogs, 1 Rebel, MRA alum Saahdiq Charles on SEC All-Freshman Team

Press Release from the Southeastern Conference

Missouri placed a league-leading five selections on the 2017 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Football Team, it was announced Thursday. The team was voted on by the league’s head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.

Including Missouri with five selections, four SEC institutions placed three or more members on the All-Freshman Team. Georgia and LSU were represented with four selections, while Florida had three.

Missouri’s Larry Rountree III earned two selections to the All-Freshman Team. He garnered recognition as both an all-purpose athlete and a return specialist.

Georgia’s Jake Fromm, an SEC All-Freshman Team honoree at quarterback, was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.

2017 SEC All-Freshman Team

FRESHMAN ALL-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL

Saahdiq Charles, LSU

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Solomon Kindley, Georgia

C

Trystan Castillo, Missouri

WR

D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

Jhamon Ausbon, Texas A&M

QB

Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB

D’Andre Swift, Georgia

Malik Davis, Florida

AP

Larry Rountree III, Missouri

DEFENSE

DL

Nick Coe, Auburn

K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Tre Williams, Missouri

LB

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

Anthony Hines III, Texas A&M

DB

Greedy Williams, LSU

CJ Henderson, Florida

Marco Wilson, Florida

Jamyest Williams, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Jace Christmann, Mississippi State

P

Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

RS

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama*

Lynn Bowden, Kentucky*

Larry Rountree III, Missouri*

De'Vion Warren, Arkansas*