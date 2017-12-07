Clinton PD needs your help finding suspects in Fashion Plaza burglary

The Clinton Police Department is asking for assistance to identify the suspects involved in a burglary off Clinton Blvd early Friday morning.

Video surveillance shows 5 black men getting out of a white Honda CRV then smashing the glass door with a rock and stealing 20-40 cell phones from the store. CPD has taken Diavalon Jacobs into custody in connection to this burglary.

A warrant has been issued for Larry Knight for business burglary in relations to this robbery.

If you have any information in regards to Knight or the other suspects you are asked to call Clinton Police at 60-924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

