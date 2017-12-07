South Mississippi prepares for snow

Big weather changes are expected for central and south Mississippi tonight.

Brookhaven is among the cities where the forecast calls for sleet and snow late Thursday night into early Friday.

In Lincoln county residents are waiting for a blanket of snowfall.

Thursday morning customers at The Save-A-Lot grocery store in Brookhaven said they are excited about the snow but they are not stocking up because they don't expect a lot of it.

"We haven't had snow in a while, and I'm excited about it," says Mary George Collins while cruising the aisles.

The Brookhaven resident is looking forward to the winter weather expected for the Brookhaven area.

She and many others are doing their regular weekly shopping.

"I'm not stocking up. I'm not, but I do live my house is on a hill so that's gonna pose a problem but anyway it's alright," says George Collins. "It's OK. If I have to stay in, I'll just stay in until it goes away".

George Strahan was picking up milk, not worried about getting any other essentials.

"I'm thinking it's gonna come, but I don't think we're gonna get much here. Maybe half an inch, but we'll take it because I've got a 12 year old that loves it," said Strahan.

Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Clifford Galey is monitoring the weather and preparing emergency services.

Officials will make a decision on school openings and road closures if necessary late Thursday evening.

The county plans to have everything in place if roads and bridges need sanding.

On January 7th, a wintry system left thick sheets of ice across the metro causing traffic to come to a standstill.

Eighteen wheelers and vehicles were stuck on the I-55 bridge at Woodrow Wilson for about 12 hours.

MDOT Public Information Director Jason Scott said they are monitoring the forecast, preparing equipment and loading salt spreaders onto trucks.

RELATED: MDOT crews preparing for potential winter weather conditions

He said crews will not be pre-treating roads because the rain is forecast before the temperatures drop below freezing and the rain would wash away pre-treating solutions.

Scott said that was the problem that caused icing on the roads during the January storm.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.