Congressmen cancel RSVP for museum opening because of President's attendance

There's been some last minute changes to RSVPs for the opening of the Civil Rights Museum. Congressmen Bennie Thompson and John Lewis have now decided not to attend because the President will be there.

Civil rights activist Flonzie Brown-Wright's phone has been ringing off the hook since the Presidential visit was confirmed with many fellow activists debating their attendance.

"If I go, I'm going so that I can validate that here we are in Mississippi now validating the struggles of the people," says Brown-Wright.



While she hasn't yet decided if she'll attend, she understands why her friends Congressmen Lewis and Thompson have changed their minds.



"How do they come to Mississippi and lock arms with the President and sing kumbaya, as though everything is all well in fine when in Washington you can't even pass a decent bill?" she noted.



The congressmen said in their joint statement Thursday afternoon that Trump's attendance and "hurtful policies" are an insult to those portrayed in the museum.



"I believe they're doing what their conscience is telling them to do," Brown-Wright explains. "And were it not for the fact that I wanted to support the hard work of the museum---I have mixed emotions about going myself, even today."



Brown-Wright notes that it's the Governor's right to invite the President, but admits she hasn't seen President Trump being sensitive to those who have struggled.



"I paid my dues and I've earned the right to say that I hope he will have a defining moment and realize that we are all equal," she added. "There are no inferior people."

We've also learned that the White House says it's "unfortunate" that congressmen John Lewis and Bennie Thompson won't be joining President Trump at the opening of the museums.

