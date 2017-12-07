Order of Events released for museum openings and President Trump's visit

Anticipation is building for the grand opening of Mississippi's History and Civil Rights Museums on Saturday, December 9.

The museum openings coincide with Mississippi's Bicentennial celebration.

President Trump is scheduled to come to Jackson for the event and will have a chance to tour the facilities and meet various elected officials and museum patrons.

RELATED: President Trump will appear in Jackson for state's Bicentennial

The Order of Events for the ceremonial openings of the museums have been released and the program will feature remarks from President Trump, Governor Phil Bryant, Governor William Winter, Civil Rights activist Myrlie Evers, Governor Haley Barbour and more.

ORDER OF EVENTS:

10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump tours Civil Rights Museum

10:47 a.m. Reuben Anderson introduces Governor Bryant

10:48 a.m. Governor Bryant introduces President Donald Trump

10:50 a.m. President Donald Trump delivers remarks inside the Two Museums Auditorium to Civil Rights veterans, museum patrons and elected officials

11:10 a.m. Public celebration to mark Mississippi’s Bicentennial and to ceremonially open the two museums begins with procession to outside stage

11:15 a.m. Chorale Prelude: Madison Central High School Brass Ensemble

11:18 a.m. Welcome by Reuben Anderson, Master of Ceremonies

11:22 a.m. Reuben Anderson introduces Governor Phil Bryant

11:23 a.m. Governor Phil Bryant

11:30 a.m. Reuben Anderson thanks Governor Phil Bryant and introduces Governor William Winter

11:32 a.m. Governor William Winter

11:36 a.m. Reuben Anderson thanks Governor William Winter and introduces Myrlie Evers

11:38 a.m. Myrlie Evers

11:48 p.m. Reuben Anderson thanks Myrlie Evers and introduces Katie Blount

11:50 p.m. Katie Blount speaks and introduces Governor Haley Barbour

11:52 p.m. Governor Haley Barbour

12:00 p.m. Katie Blount thanks Governor Haley Barbour and introduces Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves and Speaker Philip Gunn

12:03 p.m. Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves

12:06 p.m. Speaker of the House Philip Gunn

12:28 p.m. Anderson thanks Speaker Philip Gunn and introduces Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Tabron

12:30 p.m. Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Tabron

12:34 p.m. Anderson thanks Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Tabron and introduces Congressman Harper and Senator Wicker

12:36 p.m. Congressman Gregg Harper/Bicentennial Resolution -- Senator Roger Wicker/Bicentennial Resolution

12:45 p.m. Anderson thanks Congressman Harper and Senator Wicker and gives instructions on next phase of ribbon-cutting

12:46 p.m. Musical performance by Bicentennial Choir with Cynthia Goodloe Palmer while stage participants and select audience members move to ribbon-cutting area.

12:54 p.m. Ribbon-cutting

12:58 p.m. Governors Bryant and Barbour hold two center doors open for Mrs. Evers and students to enter Museums.

For more on the grand openings, CLICK HERE.

RELATED: White House responds after Reps. Lewis and Thompson decline to attend opening of MS Civil Rights Museum

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.