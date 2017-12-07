"How Mississippi Changed America": A panel discusses the Civil Rights Movement in Mississippi

Just days away from the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, a panel of experts discussed the history of civil rights in Mississippi.

The panel held their discussion in the Old Capitol Museum, which is a good spot for it, since they're discussing the history of Mississippi and how we got to where we are.

The group of four scholars of the Civil Rights Movement explained how what was happening in Mississippi in the 1960s affected America as a whole.

Some expressed horror at the current political state of the nation and the president's decision to attend the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

"Someone who is not interested in civil rights activism, or its history, or people of color would actually mar the celebration that is planned for Saturday. I think that he will be a distraction and a disruption to what should be a monumental event," said Tiyi Morris, an associate professor of African American Studies.

"Here we have someone coarse, vulgar, who has opened the door in unprecedented ways to white supremacists," added Charles E. Cobb, Jr, a former activist who now works as a professor and writer.

Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson along with Civil Rights Activist and Georgia Representative John Lewis have decided to cancel their attendance at the museum's opening Saturday.

And they're not alone.

"I support that decision," said Morris. "I myself have not decided whether I will be in attendance. I wouldn't be unhappy if everyone decided to boycott."

"Freedom of choice! That's part of what the movement fought for," said Cobb.

Tickets to go into the museum are sold out for Saturday and Sunday, but you can still go to the opening ceremonies outside the museum Saturday morning.

