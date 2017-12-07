Consider This: Don’t Cut Funding for All Agencies

Many people believe most government agencies are poorly managed, inefficient and have a lot of fluff in their budgets. That may have been true several years ago for Mississippi agencies, but state legislators have cut funds for the past few years and those agencies now operate with fewer people and less funding. Those leaders are now saying they may implement more budget cuts in 2018. Unfortunately, some legislators think cuts should be spread across all agencies to make everybody mad rather than selecting a few for reductions. That’s a terrible way to manage and lead. Rather than cutting all agencies, funding for each agency should be determined based on need and importance.

One of the most essential functions of government is public safety. The state Crime Lab has already experienced cuts, staffing is down 20%, yet the number of crimes in the state is steadily rising.

"This year we're going to have one of the highest, if not the highest, homicide rate that the state's ever experienced. That affects almost every division in this laboratory. We just don't have the resources to produce the reports and the results in the timely manner needed for arrests and prosecutions," said Crime Lab Director Sam Howell. "At some point, they're going to have to look at what effects the pubic safety of everybody, the public health of everybody. And those agencies are going to have to get a priority at some point. You just can't treat everybody equally across the board when public safety is the issue.”

As state leaders begin working on next year’s budget, the last thing they need to do is cut more funding for critical, core operations. The safety of the people of Mississippi is at the top of that list.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.