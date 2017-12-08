Thousands without power due to winter weather - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Thousands without power due to winter weather

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Sydney Chrislip Source: Sydney Chrislip
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Winter weather is causing power outages in some areas. Southern Pine Electric and Entergy are reporting over 22,000 members and residents are without power: 

Counties in our area without power:

Adams 72

Amite 457

Copiah 133

Franklin 249

Jefferson Davis 2,326

Lawrence 1,468

Pike 2,606

Rankin 29

Scott 189

Smith 2,229

Walthall 155

Mississippians should take these precautions while dealing with power lines:

  • Damaged power lines are extremely dangerous, even if they appear to be out of service. Do not approach fallen or sagging power lines. Report them immediately to Southern Pine at 1-800-231-5240 and warn others to stay away.
  • Do not attempt to cut or remove trees from power lines.
  • If you lose power, turn off all electrical appliances, water heaters and heating/cooling systems.

To see all updated Entergy outages, CLICK HERE.

To see all updated Southern Pine outages CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly