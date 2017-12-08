Coast Guard, local agencies searching for 2 people after vessel sinks

The Coast Guard, along with local agencies, are searching for two people after their vessel sank at mile marker 733 on the Mississippi River near Memphis.
The Guard's Lower Mississippi River watchstanders received a notification of a mayday broadcast earlier this morning of the 66-foot motor vessel Ricky Robinson owned by Wepfer Marine Inc. sinking with two people on board.
If anyone has any information about this are asked to call The Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River at 901-521-4824.
