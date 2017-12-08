The Capital City's winter wonderland causes few traffic problems

A rare sight in the metro, December snow blanketing the area creating a picturesque winter scene. It's not something Mississippians experience often, but is a rare treat for kids out of school.

Those venturing outside found good road conditions in much of central Mississippi. But state transportation officials say that will change.

Roadways in the Jackson metro area were mostly clear and wet. But by nightfall the melting snow could become potentially dangerous as the temperatures drop, turning into black ice on the streets.

Jackson Police say there was no significant increase in accidents due to the weather. Many were surprised to drive through a snowy wonderland but took their time.

"It's been kind of unexpected," said Margaret Pitts of Flowood. "I think everyone thought it was just gonna be a little flurry like we normally see here in the south, but this is real snow for us at least".

According to MDOT officials, rain and colder temperatures south of Jackson are creating traffic problems there.

More than 200 MDOT employees have been out on the roads since two a.m.Friday monitoring conditions.

"We have people in pick up trucks and they actually ride around and they look and they call crews back and say "I need three dump trucks with salt brine here now and then we go," says MDOT Executive Director Melanie McGrath.

Gayle Sims of Jackson hit the road Friday heading north to Oxford.

"I expect to have clear roads," said Sims. "I've already checked with MDOT and they said everything was clear from Grenada above."

But she plans to make the drive back home before the sun sets when temperatures fall below freezing.

Larry Wells of Greenville said it was a little hectic on the roads but conditions were fine.

"All is well as far as driving conditions. If everybody slows down, takes their time, we'll all be good," said Wells. "If it would have just waited two more weeks, we'd have a nice Christmas".

MDOT suggests you go to "gomdotm.com" to keep up to date with the most current road conditions statewide.

McGrath said south Mississippi from McComb to Hattiesburg will likely experience icy roads late Friday.

She urges motorists to stay off the streets, highways, and interstates unless it is absolutely necessary.

