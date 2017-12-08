Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow!!

What a Friday morning! Few could resist bundling up and getting outside in the cold. The trees took on new forms with snow piled up on the draping branches. The chilly, gray day created one picturesque scene after another in Madison County.

From sublime to just plain old-fashioned fun, from yard to yard we found rolled up batches of snowballs stacked in different sizes and shapes proudly displayed by residents.

Horses had blankets on in the pasture, and dogs galore were taken out for walks in the strange white grass!

Snowball fights were all the rage at Belhaven. At Millsaps College, improvised sledding was the popular sport; a rare day indeed with unexpected snowfall totaling some 5.5 inches in areas of the metro.

That's deep, in fact, that's enough for the 6th most all-time in one day, and the most in December since 1929 according to the National Weather Service of Jackson.

