Southern Miss begins preparations for Independence Bowl

Southern Miss kicked off their Independence Bowl practice to cold, muggy Wednesday weather, but the attitude around the team has been quite the opposite.

It’s business as usual. The Golden Eagles face off against a Florida State team and they were just shaking off the dust of a long layoff.

"It's our biggest game because it's our next game," said PFF All-American safety Tavarius Moore. "And for the seniors, this is our last collegiate game that we'll be able to play. So we gotta go out with a bang, and just treat every game like it's our last, like we've been doing all season. Giving our opponent the utmost respect no matter what."

The Seminoles are coming off an uncharacteristic year, losing six games and their starting quarterback. But the eagles aren’t quick to judge because this will be the biggest opponent they face this season.

"It's Florida State, so we're not taking them lightly," quarterback Kwadra Griggs said. "Just follow the process, go out there and execute and try to win the ball game. I think this game is more important than that. We've got a big opportunity to go out and do something we've haven't done in a while, so we're excited."

And even though Southern Miss is seen as the underdog in this bowl game, they are not worried, because that’s exactly where they want to be.

Senior cornerback Curtis Mikell said "we were actually happy to play a Power 5. We want to play the better teams. That's how Southern Miss was born and raised up. Play the best teams and knock off whoever."

This game has a bit of history to it also. The last time the Golden Eagles beat Florida State was when Brett Favre was at quarterback.

The Independence Bowl is Wednesday, December 27th in Shreveport, Louisiana. Kickoff is at 12:30pm, the game will be televised on ESPN.

