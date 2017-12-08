Madison Central's Cam White commits to Ole Miss

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Looks like a Madison Central Jaguar will stay in-state for college pigskin. Senior RB/SS Cam White committed to Ole Miss on Friday afternoon.
On to the next chapter!!!#Finally a Rebel???? pic.twitter.com/n9pg2F63fV— The Cam White.. (@cam_white25) December 8, 2017
White led the Jaguars with 1,097 rushing yards in 2017. He accounted for 10 touchdowns as the Jaguars finished 11-3 and reached the 6A North State Championship. White also lined up at strong safety, recording 36 tackles, 6 TFL, 6 pass deflections, and a interception.
