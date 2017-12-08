Madison Central's Cam White commits to Ole Miss

Looks like a Madison Central Jaguar will stay in-state for college pigskin. Senior RB/SS Cam White committed to Ole Miss on Friday afternoon.

White led the Jaguars with 1,097 rushing yards in 2017. He accounted for 10 touchdowns as the Jaguars finished 11-3 and reached the 6A North State Championship. White also lined up at strong safety, recording 36 tackles, 6 TFL, 6 pass deflections, and a interception.