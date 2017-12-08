Mississippi State begins preparations for TaxSlayer Bowl

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State football returned to the practice field Friday afternoon in preparation for the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl with an hour workout in helmets and shorts.

The Bulldogs (8-4) will play in their school-record eighth straight bowl game on Dec. 30 against Louisville (8-4) at Everbank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN. Tickets for the contest are available at HailState.com/Tickets.

“I thought we came out with a lot of juice and a lot of energy,” said interim head coach Greg Knox. “They came to work today. We were back in our element, back on the field. For a week now, [the team] has been in finals, so they were excited to get back out there.”

Knox announced that true freshman Keytaon Thompson will be the starting quarterback for the TaxSlayer Bowl in place of an injured Nick Fitzgerald. Redshirt freshman Logan Burnett will serve as the Bulldogs backup quarterback.

The Bulldogs will practice all next week and conclude Starkville practices on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The team heads to Jacksonville via a charter flight on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.