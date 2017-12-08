MS House Rep. John Moore announcing his retirement - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MS House Rep. John Moore announcing his retirement

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: MS Legislature Source: MS Legislature
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The leader of one of the most important committees in the Mississippi House of Representatives is retiring.

The Associated Press reported that House Education Chairman John Moore, a Brandon Republican, announced Friday that he will step down effective Sunday.

Moore says he decided to retire following heart bypass surgery that caused him to miss part of the 2017 legislative session.

Gov. Phil Bryant will set a special election to replace Moore.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly