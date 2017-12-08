Brookhaven takes advantage of rare chance to enjoy a significant snowfall

Brookhaven had the highest snowfall totals in the state Friday with 6 inches. Since we're talking snowfall minus ice, it's really amounted to mostly fun in around town.



There were a few trees heavy from snow that caused some power outages early in the day. The Sones family lost power and made the most of it by bundling up and braving the cold.



"Thank goodness we have a wood burning fireplace," said Carrie Sones. "So that's kept us warm. The kids have been in and out all day playing and just making memories."



The kids weren't complaining about a day off from school and a now long weekend.



"It feels like an early Christmas present," added Sones.



Near downtown, snow-covered homes looked like a snapshot for a classic Christmas card.



"Looks like a winter wonderland," said Polly Waterloo.

"It looks straight out of a movie," noted her sister. "Our whole house does. It's so pretty."

"My sisters came in there and were like oh my gosh it's snowing," explained Evelyn Mae Waterloo. "And I was like, what? And so we came outside and my sister was like, why don't we just make a snowman."



They took some time to get their methods perfected but ended up with a snowman that stood several feet tall. They completed the look with some borrowed wooden skis.



Interestingly enough, this weekend's production of "Miracle on 34th Street" has been promoting the idea that folks should come to the theater to see snow. They bought a snow machine. But Friday, Mother Nature beat them to it.



Lincoln County Emergency Management is closely monitoring the overnight weather because they know there's the chance the wet roads could quickly turn icy.

