NAACP schedules separate event during Saturday museums opening ceremony

There will be a separate event honoring Mississippi's civil rights icons Saturday around the same time as opening ceremonies for two new museums in downtown Jackson.

N-double-A-C-P President/CEO Derrick Johnson, will join Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and Congressman Bennie Thompson in a press conference at Smith Robertson Museum as President Donald Trump tours the new Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Mayor Lumumba explained why he objects to the president's appearance for the opening ceremony.

"I principally believe that if you support civil rights then it must be demonstrated in your life each and every day," said Mayor Lumumba. "And I believe there's a contradiction there that has to be recognized."

“We take this stand out of respect for our heroes and ancestors who often at the cost of their lives, paved the way for the ending of segregation and racial discrimination in Mississippi,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP President, and CEO. “They stood for what was right at a time not necessarily convenient to do so and we honor that legacy by speaking truth to power and calling out this administration’s divisive policies and its pull back from civil rights enforcement.”

But Mayor Lumumba wants to make it clear that he does recognize the hard work that has gone into the museums, and encourages everyone to visit.

The Smith Robertson Museum press conference starts at 9 Saturday morning.

