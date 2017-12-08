Train/SUV accident leaves man in critical condition

Amtrak's City of New Orleans, making its return trip north around 8 p.m. Friday night, hit an SUV on Northside Drive near California Avenue.

The driver of the SUV didn't realize a train was coming when he approached the crossing. Police tell us he attempted to turn around just as the barrier gates lowered but wasn't able to clear the track before the train hit the rear of his vehicle, causing it to flip.

The 55-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and is in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries.

