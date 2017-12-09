Mark Hudspeth among coaches added to Moorhead's MSU staff

New Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead took in the first bowl practice today in Starkville. He's also assembling his 2018 staff.
It looks like a Louisville native will return to MSU.
According to multiple outlets, Mark Hudspeth will be the Bulldogs tight ends coach. The Delta State alum spent the last 7 seasons as Louisiana-Lafayette head coach. The Ragin Cajuns reached 5 bowl games in Hudspeth's tenure. He was an MSU assistant in 2009 and 2010.
It's a five for five deal at defensive coordinator. Bob Shoop will become the 5th MSU defensive coordinator in the last 5 seasons
Plus a former Rebel on the staff. All-SEC lineman Marcus Johnson will coach inside the Bulldog trenches.
2018 Mississippi State Football Coaching Staff
Hires announced/reported so far
Head Coach - Joe Moorhead
Pass Game Coordinator/QBs - Andrew Breiner
Run Game Coordinator/RBs - Charles Huff
Defensive Coordinator - Bob Shoop
Tight Ends - Mark Hudspeth
Offensive Line - Marcus Johnson
