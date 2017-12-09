Second Season of Giving donation goes to South Jackson woman

A south Jackson woman has received a full bedroom of furniture from Miskelly's through the Season of Giving Program.

Olivia Cain is battling health issues, but she still finds time to give back to those in need. She's active in her church where she leads a food pantry, feeding and helping the elderly.

Cain says she feels blessed.

"I always knew possibly a mattress and box spring but then God provided the whole outfit; the bedroom suite," said Cain. "And I'm just, humbled by being chosen and I appreciate it."

