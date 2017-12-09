Mayor Lumumba speaks ahead of museum openings and Trump visit

Ahead of Mississippi's Bicentennial celebration and the openings of the Mississippi Museum of History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, Congressman Bennie Thompson, the Veterans of the Civil Rights Movement and the President of the NAACP will host a joint press conference.

The press conference will begin at 9 a.m. at the Smith Robertson Museum.

The group aims to show support and recognition of individuals who have dedicated their lives for the Civil and Human Rights of Mississippians and to place emphasis on the opening of the Civil Rights Museum.

The group released this statement on Friday:

The opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History has generated a great deal of excitement and anticipation since the groundbreaking 4 years ago. Mississippi has a powerful history – a history of pain and healing, tragedy and triumph; a history that is replete with instances of its citizens rising above the muck and mire of intolerance and oppression to push forward with a vision of building a transformative society. These museums provide us with the opportunity to tell this history to the world and we are indeed proud of them and offer our complete and unequivocal support for their success. We commend everyone who worked hard to bring this project to fruition and we encourage all to experience these wonderful Museums and enjoy their contributions to the Mississippi story.

Unfortunately, this meaningful and celebratory occasion has been over shadowed by President Trump’s decision to attend the opening celebration. President Trump has pompously shown a wanton disregard for the continuing struggles for civil, human, and women’s rights. These struggles are poignantly represented in the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. The presence of President Trump at this celebration is an intolerable contradiction and affront to the history and legacy of those struggles.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba states, “The opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum represents a beautiful celebration of struggle, an epic story of glory, horrible suffering, tragedy, sacrifice and courage. I believe the celebration of this history is a compelling tribute to the Civil Rights Movement, however, the greatest salute to civil rights is a continuing commitment in pursuit of its ideals. The legacy of these heroes will not allow me to share the stage with a president who continues to denigrate their work.”

Thus, to honor the legacy of those who struggled in the past and to respect the work of those who continue to struggle today, we must respectfully and emphatically decline the invitation to participate in the opening ceremony for the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History.

Both Mayor Lumumba and Congressman Bennie Thompson, as well as Congressman John Lewis, announced this week that they would not be attending the opening of the museum because of President Trump's visit.

Thompson said in a joint statement with Lewis Thursday afternoon that Trump's attendance and "hurtful policies" are an insult to those portrayed in the museum.

