Mississippi celebrates bicentennial with polarizing visit from President Trump

Mississippi's Bicentennial Celebration begins Saturday morning with a ceremony and the opening of the Civil Rights and Mississippi History Museums at 11 a.m.

President Donald Trump arrived at the Jackson airport at 10:00 a.m. It was a momentous occasion for the state of Mississippi, but today's celebration also came with protest.

Earlier this week, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed President Trump's visit to Jackson.

Heading to the great state of Mississippi at the invitation of their popular and respected Governor, @PhilBryantMS. Look forward to seeing the new Civil Rights Museum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

U.S. Representatives Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) and John Lewis (D-GA) released a statement Thursday announcing that they would not be attending the opening. In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence was due to the President's visit, stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum."

Many dignitaries, including President Trump, will tour the museums at 10:30 a.m. He will also deliver remarks from inside the auditorium to Civil Rights veterans, museum patrons and elected officials.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will chronicle the Mississippi Movement in eight interactive galleries.

The galleries tell personal stores from the Jim Crow era, the KKK to Medgar Evers, to integration documenting the dark days ending with symbolism for others to carry the torch forward.

There are some 800 objects and over one thousand documents on display.

ORDER OF EVENTS:

10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump tours Civil Rights Museum

10:47 a.m. Reuben Anderson introduces Governor Bryant

10:48 a.m. Governor Bryant introduces President Donald Trump

10:50 a.m. President Donald Trump delivers remarks inside the Two Museums Auditorium to Civil Rights veterans, museum patrons and elected officials

11:10 a.m. Public celebration to mark Mississippi’s Bicentennial and to ceremonially open the two museums begins with procession to outside stage

11:15 a.m. Chorale Prelude: Madison Central High School Brass Ensemble

11:18 a.m. Welcome by Reuben Anderson, Master of Ceremonies

11:22 a.m. Reuben Anderson introduces Governor Phil Bryant

11:23 a.m. Governor Phil Bryant

11:30 a.m. Reuben Anderson thanks Governor Phil Bryant and introduces Governor William Winter

11:32 a.m. Governor William Winter

11:36 a.m. Reuben Anderson thanks Governor William Winter and introduces Myrlie Evers

11:38 a.m. Myrlie Evers

11:48 p.m. Reuben Anderson thanks Myrlie Evers and introduces Katie Blount

11:50 p.m. Katie Blount speaks and introduces Governor Haley Barbour

11:52 p.m. Governor Haley Barbour

12:00 p.m. Katie Blount thanks Governor Haley Barbour and introduces Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves and Speaker Philip Gunn

12:03 p.m. Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves

12:06 p.m. Speaker of the House Philip Gunn

12:28 p.m. Anderson thanks Speaker Philip Gunn and introduces Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Tabron

12:30 p.m. Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Tabron

12:34 p.m. Anderson thanks Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Tabron and introduces Congressman Harper and Senator Wicker

12:36 p.m. Congressman Gregg Harper/Bicentennial Resolution -- Senator Roger Wicker/Bicentennial Resolution

12:45 p.m. Anderson thanks Congressman Harper and Senator Wicker and gives instructions on next phase of ribbon-cutting

12:46 p.m. Musical performance by Bicentennial Choir with Cynthia Goodloe Palmer while stage participants and select audience members move to ribbon-cutting area.

12:54 p.m. Ribbon-cutting

12:58 p.m. Governors Bryant and Barbour hold two center doors open for Mrs. Evers and students to enter Museums.

