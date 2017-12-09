UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for 2 people after boat sinks

The Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi River, with local agencies has suspended their search for two people whose vessel sank in the Mississippi River on Friday.

The Guard, in addition to the Memphis Police and Shelby County Sheriff's Office, searched for 29 hours and covered 325 nautical miles of river.

Sector Lower Mississippi River watchstanders received a notification Friday of the 66-foot motor boat Ricky Robinson owned by Wepfer Marine Inc. sinking with two people aboard.

