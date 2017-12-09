Quinndary Weatherspoon has 22 pts as Mississippi State moves to 8-0

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Quinndary Weatherspoon led the way with a season-high 22 points as Mississippi State routed North Georgia 95-62 Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs concluded a season-opening eight-game homestand with a perfect record. It is MSU’s best start since winning 13 straight to open the 2003-04 season.

“We feel like we are ready to go on the road,” Weatherspoon said. “As long as our defense travels with us, we will have a chance. We are playing with a lot of confidence right now. Today, the shots fortunately fell. That’s a good thing,”

MSU placed four players in double figures. Aric Holman had 13 points, while KeyShawn Feazell had a career-high 11 points and Lamar Peters also added 11 points. Abdul Ado had a career-high four blocked shots, while Peters matched a career-high with seven rebounds.

In the closing minutes, Nick Singleton drained three 3-point baskets to finish with a career-best 9 points.

“I am glad we got through this one,” MSU head coach Ben Howland said. “Now our preparation is on Cincinnati. We did a little preparing for them Thursday and Friday. We spread the ball well tonight. Q had his best game. KeyShawn Feazell had his best game. He showed the things that he is capable of doing.

“We are now through with finals, so it’s all about basketball the next couple of weeks. We can work on some things and really focus in on becoming the best basketball team we can be.”

The Bulldogs scored the game’s first nine points and were not challenged by the Nighthawks

After North Georgia closed within 11-7, MSU followed with the game’s next 12 points. With 10:36 left in the half, Quinndary Weatherspoon ran the lead to 23-7 with a layup to cap the run.

A jumper by Feazell ran the lead to 31-11 with 8:33 left in the half.

MSU shot 56.8 percent for the half and led 56-23 at halftime.

“We are in as good shape as we can be going into the Cincinnati game,” Howland said. “It’s basically the first time we will have our full lineup available. You would like to have played these games without players missing time. Overall, we played well defensively today. I am pleased at how well we shot the ball, too.”

MSU has now shot 50 percent or better in four times of eight games this season.

In the second half, a 6-0 run pushed the lead to 33. Thanks in part to Singleton’ late flurry, the lead would be pushed to 38 in the final minutes.

For the contest, MSU hit 37 of 74 shots from the field (50.0 percent), 13 of 30 shots from 3-point range (43.3 percent) and 8 of 8 shots from the foul line (100.0 percent). North Georgia hit 27 of 71 shots from the field (38.0 percent), 8 of 27 shots from 3-point range (29.6 percent) and 0 of 5 shots from the foul line (0 percent).

MSU held a 44-39 rebounding advantage. The Bulldogs had 14 assists and 10 turnovers, while the Nighthawks had 11 assists and 16 turnovers.

North Georgia received a double-double from Lanre Olatunji (10 points, 10 rebounds).

MSU will play at Cincinnati Tuesday in its first road contest of the season. The contest will tip at 6 p.m. CT and be shown nationally on ESPN2.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.