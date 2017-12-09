Protestors rally against Trump's visit to Jackson for Civil Rights Museum opening

As Air Force One was landing, dozens of protestors were lining the streets in the Capital City to express their disapproval of President Trump's visit to Mississippi for the bicentennial celebration.

Chants echoed along High Street in downtown Jackson as passionate protesters waived signs that read "Trump go home" and "Dump Trump" during his controversial visit.

Governor Phil Bryant extended an invitation to Trump to celebrate Mississippi's bicentennial and the opening of the first state funded Civil Rights Museum in the nation. A large crowd of protesters boycotted the event because they say the President's invite was an insult to all the heroes of the civil rights movement.

“I don't think Medgar Evers and Fannie Lou Hammer would accept the fact that Donald Trump came to this state to open the civil rights museum based on his history, based on Donald Trump's track record,” said a Jackson resident.

“I believe his rhetoric, since becoming President of the United States has been decisive. Trump has been against minorities and Muslims, and African Americans. He hasn't made any great strides as president or before his presidency to heal racial divisions,” said Organizer Alvin Barns.

Trump supporters believe today's protest was disrespectful to the President of the United States and it only added to the racial division in this country.

These demonstrators disagree, and they don't regret their choice to protest President Trump's controversial visit.

