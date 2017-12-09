Pearl & Murrah get wins in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl & Murrah get wins in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Girls basketball took center stage on Saturday. Pearl hosted the 4th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Classic.

The Lady Pirates improved to 10-1 with a win over Velma Jackson, while Murrah won a battle of unbeatens against Clinton.

