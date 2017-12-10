UPDATE: Endangered/Missing child alert canceled for Jackson teen - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Endangered/Missing child alert canceled for Jackson teen

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: MBI Source: MBI
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the endangered/missing child alert for 15-year-old Shaniqua Aurealia Davis of Jackson.

Davis has been located and is reported to be safe.

