Rankin Co. man arrested for cyber stalking

On Friday, the Rankin County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for felony cyber stalking.

21-year- old Kenneth Raymond Debellis, Jr. had harassed and made threats to an officer's Facebook page.

Law enforcement said the threats went far beyond expression of an individual's first amendment right of freedom of speech. In the unwanted and unsolicited messages, Debellis would berate the members of local law enforcement's Facebook pages by posting messages with degrading and vulgar language.

Debellis is expected to have an initial appearance in court on Tuesday.

