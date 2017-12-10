Rankin Co. man arrested for cyber stalking

On Friday, the Rankin County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for felony cyber stalking.
21-year- old Kenneth Raymond Debellis, Jr. had harassed and made threats to an officer's Facebook page.
Law enforcement said the threats went far beyond expression of an individual's first amendment right of freedom of speech. In the unwanted and unsolicited messages, Debellis would berate the members of local law enforcement's Facebook pages by posting messages with degrading and vulgar language.
Debellis is expected to have an initial appearance in court on Tuesday.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
Memphis police have identified the woman shot and killed Saturday night in Whitehaven.More >>
Memphis police have identified the woman shot and killed Saturday night in Whitehaven.More >>