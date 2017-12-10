WWE star suspended following charges for battery to wife

The Associated Press has reported that World Wrestling Entertainment has suspended wrestler Rich Swann following his arrest on battery and false imprisonment charges in Florida.

In a statement released Sunday, the wrestling entertainment company said it "has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence."

The 26 year-old and a former WWE cruiserweight champion, was arrested Saturday after Gainesville police said that Swann was having an argument with is wife, wrestler Vannarah "Su Yung" Riggs.

Witnesses say that they saw Riggs jump out of a slow moving car then Swann got out, put Riggs in a headlock and dragged her back into the vehicle.

Swann will have his initial appearance in court on Monday where he is currently being held without bail.

