One person hospitalized following rollover accident - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

One person hospitalized following rollover accident

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A person was trapped under a car after a rollover has been taken to the hospital. The accident occurred on I-55, near the Madison and blocked all northbound lanes.

The person was airlifted to an area hospital.

The accident scene was cleared about an hour later. 

We will give more information when it is available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly